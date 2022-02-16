Capital World Investors Reduces Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.23% of HEICO worth $398,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HEICO by 49.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 5.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

