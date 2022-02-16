686 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $437.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.43. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

