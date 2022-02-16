BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,080 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,138,000 after acquiring an additional 335,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

