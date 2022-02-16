BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $572,000 in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

