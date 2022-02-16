BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $477,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,561 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCUE. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,285,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,358,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCUE opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.