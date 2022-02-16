BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 25,934 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

