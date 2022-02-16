BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $224,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 41,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,565 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

ENPH stock opened at $154.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

