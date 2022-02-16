Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 199,998 Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Williams Rowland Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,646,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Williams Rowland Acquisition (NYSE:WRAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.