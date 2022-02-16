Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 199,998 Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Williams Rowland Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,646,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

