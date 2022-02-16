415,384 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prospector Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Prospector Capital by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 354,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 85,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prospector Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

