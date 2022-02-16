Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 151,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,834,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,881,000.

ROCG opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

