2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $736.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 2U by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

