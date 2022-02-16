Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bridgetown by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

