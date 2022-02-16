VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $330.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.