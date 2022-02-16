Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 324,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000.
PONO Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. PONO Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.
