Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,701 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

