Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.