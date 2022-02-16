MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 215.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NYSE HZO opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

