Centiva Capital LP Sells 8,303 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.44.

AXP stock opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a one year low of $126.07 and a one year high of $198.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

