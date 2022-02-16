Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
