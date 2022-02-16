Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.85 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.