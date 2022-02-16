Centiva Capital LP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Dropbox by 566.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dropbox by 375.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

