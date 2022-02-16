1,452 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,452 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

