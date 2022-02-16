Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 126 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

