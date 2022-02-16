Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter worth approximately $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter worth approximately $18,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 32.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth $15,168,000.

TMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

