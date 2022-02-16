Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 251.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of PACB opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

