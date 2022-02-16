Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $21.71 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 391,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 71.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

