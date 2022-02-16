Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.28 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852,493 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,087 shares of company stock worth $23,131,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of HZNP opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

