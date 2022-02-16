Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 12,045 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

