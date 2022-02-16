933,000 Shares in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 933,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,859,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Olaplex stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.