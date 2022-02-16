933,000 Shares in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 933,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,859,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX).
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.