AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Amundi purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $1,958,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AB stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.