New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 66,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

