New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.
Shares of NYMT opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
