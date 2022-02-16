Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.52.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

