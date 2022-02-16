Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.79

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 137556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

