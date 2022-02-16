Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by 5,350.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

