Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declines By 26.1%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 735,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.84. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $263.23 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

