DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.