KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

