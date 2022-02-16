DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of KSM opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.99.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.