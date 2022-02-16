Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. Andersons has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Andersons by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Andersons by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Andersons by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Andersons by 1,721.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

