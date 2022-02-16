Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 509,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after buying an additional 7,632,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $29,383,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

