Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 88.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 988,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 88,960 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

AMH stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

