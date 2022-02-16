Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

