EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

