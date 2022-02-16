Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 653.60 ($8.84).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.81) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.59) to GBX 665 ($9.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.66) to GBX 670 ($9.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 568 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($66,170.50).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 619.40 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 538.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.54.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

