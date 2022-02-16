Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2022 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/8/2022 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

2/3/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

1/13/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

1/10/2022 – Suncor Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 849.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225,221 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

