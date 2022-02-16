AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACQ. Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.58. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.37 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

