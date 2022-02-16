Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $510.87 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

