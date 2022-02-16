Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Trading 19.5% Higher

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)’s share price traded up 19.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 29,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 13,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Shanta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanta Gold (SAAGF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.