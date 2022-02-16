Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 0.9%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

