ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 77.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE EMO opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

