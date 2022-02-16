ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 77.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE EMO opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
