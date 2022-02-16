Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27,525.00.
OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.
